A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a car on the A442 near Bridgnorth.

The collision happened at around 2.15pm this afternoon with the road being closed near the Bandon Arms.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

The male motorcyclist suffered a shoulder injury as well as ankle and leg fractures.

Motorists faced delays in the area for a time whilst the road was closed.