Henshalls take on tough competition

Health and safety experts at a Shropshire insurance brokers are finalists in an international awards competition – for the fourth year in a row.

The team from Henshalls – in Newport and Shrewsbury – has been shortlisted in the Specialist Company of the Year category at this year’s Risk Management Awards. They are the only UK insurance brokers to feature in the shortlist and the winners will be announced at a gala dinner on November 9, at the Millennium Hotel in Mayfair, in London.

Tony Conlon, who leads the Henshalls health and safety division, said the team felt incredibly honoured to have yet again attracted international recognition, and to have made such a hotly-contested shortlist.

“We’re down to the very best of the best and we’re up against some major industry players for the fourth consecutive year, so it really is a great achievement for us, but obviously we’d love to win the overall award.

“We pride ourselves on the reputation that we’ve gained in the health and safety sector, and on the effective and credible advice that we deliver to our clients, so it’s great for them to see our services being ranked so highly at an international level.”

Henshalls launched its health and safety service to help businesses stay up-to-date with ever-changing legislation, as commercial insurance policies demand that businesses comply with the very latest rules. The team offers a bespoke service to meet the individual needs of each client, no matter what type of business or profession they are in.

“Our in-house experts visit each company to discuss their specific needs, and we review both the workplace and the company’s current health and safety procedures – we then assess the specific risks and identify any issues that need to be dealt with.

“We develop a comprehensive safety policy and offer help and assistance to implement the correct procedures, to ensure that our clients are fully compliant with the current regulations.”

Now in their eighth year, the Risk Management Awards recognise individuals, organisations, and teams that have significantly added to the understanding and practice of risk management. Judged by an independent panel of experts for exceptional performance, the awards provide an opportunity for organisations and individuals to showcase their best products, projects and people.