Firefighters were called to a fire in the cellar of a house in Newport last night.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Newport, Telford Central and Wellington to the property on Avenue Road South at 10.40pm.

A thermal imaging camera was used to locate the fire in the cellar.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus then used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

Crews spent around an hour working at the property.