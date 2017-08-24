Driver school preview to weekend action at Loton Park

As preparations for two days of motorsport action at Loton Park this weekend (26th/27th AUG) are being finalised, event organisers Hagley Car Club hosted the last in a series of Drivers School Days where members of the public can drive the course in their own road cars.

A wide range of age groups and cars took to the track under the supervision of experienced instructors who advised and analysed the drivers and their non-competitive performances throughout the day.

One person attending for the first time was motor sport enthusiast Roger Eaton, from Ludlow, who brought along his daily transport, which is a 1.4litre petrol turbocharged 4WD Skoda Yeti utility vehicle, just for the experience.

Roger, said: “This really is great fun, although I do appreciate that my lovely Yeti looks slightly out of place up against the Porsches, Minis and other more sporting machines taking part.

“The organisation and effort put in by club officials and instructors is truly exceptional and I believe that all of the drivers, especially myself, have had a thoroughly enjoyable day by trying to improve our driving skills, while not taking things too seriously.”

Club secretary, Martyn Silcox, added: “The club is delighted to give people the opportunity to drive this special track in a safe and social manner and we look forward to welcoming most of them back as spectators, as we have a capacity entry of sports, saloons and racing cars lined up for two days of action against the clock this coming weekend.”

The two separate one-day meetings will see invited classes for Aston Martin, MG, Healeys, Austin 7s and Westfield cars, together with a diverse range of cars competing in the Midland Speed Championship.