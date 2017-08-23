Well known Bank Manager joins Berrys

Property, business and planning firm Berrys has appointed well known banker and finance specialist Mark Lord to extend its consultancy services into financial.

Mark Lord joins the firm from Lloyds Bank where he was Regional Agricultural Director responsible for Shropshire, West Midlands and North Wales.

He brings with him 36 years’ experience in banking, the last 20 years spent in agriculture, and although based at Berrys’ Shrewsbury office he will be working with all five offices of Berrys across the Midlands and North West and into Wales.

Announcing the news, Berrys managing partner Matthew Anwyl said: “It’s an exciting development for the business and Mark will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and contacts that will be invaluable to us as we continue to look to develop new areas of work.

“He will be working across the business giving our offices immediate access to financial consultancy, credit brokerage and general business advice – not just in the rural sector, but across all sectors.

“He joins the firm at a critical time for the business economy as Britain leaves Europe, a time when sound financial planning could mean the difference between just surviving or really thriving in the years ahead.”

In his new role as business consultant at Berrys Mark will be available on a retained basis or ad hoc offering a full range of financial services including:

Providing business plans with supporting financial analysis for clients to

– support requests for finance

– review strategy within their business

– help address any under-performance

Providing a full credit brokerage service so that requests for funding can be placed with most appropriate lender

Providing Business turn round plans for banks

“I am really looking forward to this new role working with existing clients and making new ones,” said Mark.

“Getting on a sound financial footing is essential for all businesses and I can help clients in many ways from analysing accounts and strategic planning to sourcing best value funding for existing loans and new borrowings,” he said.

Matthew Anwyl said the appointment was a huge opportunity for Berrys to support clients with financial advice, using Mark’s experience to interpret accounts and data to find solutions to future-proof businesses.