Teenage motorcyclist suffers multiple injuries after colliding with tree in Telford

A teenage motorcyclist has been badly injured after colliding with a tree in Telford.

The incident happened on Lawley Drive at about 9.45pm last night and involved an orange Honda motorbike, which was travelling from the direction of junction 6 of the M54.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found members of the public providing care to the 18-year-old man, who had suffered multiple injuries.

“The man was treated on scene by ambulance staff and the doctor. Due to the serious nature of his condition, he was anaesthetised before being taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham; the doctor and critical care paramedic travelled with the ambulance.”

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the bike and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 812S of 22 August.