Specialist business centre in Shrewsbury is now completely let

A specialist business centre in Shrewsbury has proved a popular addition to the town with all four offices now occupied.

The iCan Centre at Darwin Court on the Oxon Business Park is a modern single storey semi-detached business centre with four individual serviced office suites.

They range in size from 182 sq ft to 498 sq ft and all have designated on-site car parking.

Completed to a high standard, they occupy a prominent location within an established business park.

Toby Shaw, who handled the lettings for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We’re pleased to announce the property is now fully let and that there is no longer any availability.

“Following the relocation of the previous occupier, the owner converted the building and created four serviced offices.

“It stimulated a high level of interest and four businesses have moved in.

“It just shows the attraction of having something that is flexible on an inclusive basis. It’s very appealing to new start ups and embryonic businesses.”