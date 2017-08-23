Shrewsbury Steam Rally to feature Red Arrows flypast

A flypast by the Red Arrows is just one of the highlights of this weekend’s Shrewsbury Steam Rally.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are set to perform a special flypast over Onslow Park at 3.04pm on Sunday afternoon.

The annual steam rally takes place this Sunday 27th August and Monday 28th August with thousands of visitors enjoying the sights and sound of steam, and the many vintage vehicles on display.

Visitors to the show will enjoy seeing moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles, including buses and fire engines; vintage cycles; working horses; vintage tractors; pre-and post World War II cars; classic motorcycles; military vehicles, prams and much more!

A new attraction this year is a working display of the Trevithick 1802 Coalbrookdale Replica Locomotive. The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s full-size replica of the first railway locomotive will be demonstrated on a 60metre track, providing a fabulous steam spectacle.

The rally’s Main Arena will be hosting a truly spectacular event called the South Africa Challenge, when a Command 1 tonne, 12-pounder field gun and limber (a two-wheeled cart designed to support the trail and the stock of a field carriage) will be raced across the main arena. The South Africa Challenge will involve the PAFG teams racing each other to dis-assemble and re-assemble the Field Gun on the carriage and fire (a blank) at each end of the run.

Edward Goddard, Society Chairman said: “We are delighted to welcome the Portsmouth Action Field Gun team, and the sights and sounds of what promises to be an action-filled display will excite and delight our visitors. Field Gun is still regarded as one of the toughest team sports in the world where discipline and teamwork are paramount. It is a spectacular and exciting event, pushing competitors “to the limit and beyond”. When the two Field Gun crews (consisting of 18 men apiece) compete to be the first to haul a field gun and limber over walls and ramps and across a chasm in the Main Arena the ‘end result’ is a lot of fun for spectators! We are also privileged to have the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s working model of one of Richard Trevithick’s engines, which will be demonstrated on a 60metre track, providing a fabulous steam spectacle!”

Hundreds of motor cars, with some historic vehicles dating from before 1920 will provide a static display and also many of them parade in the arena on both days, providing a nostalgic look at the past.

David Beddoes of North Shropshire will be displaying his Model T Speedster racing car built in the 1920’s and the bright yellow vehicle – registration BF6552.

David said: “I have owned the 3 litre inline four cylinder side valve engine for 7 years after rescuing it as it has a special rear axle that made it valuable for parts. Originally a Model T car, at some time in the future a previous owner in the 1920’s converted the vehicle into a Speedster. It is an original and un-restored car, appearing now as it would have raced in the 1920’s. The engine sounds just great, and so does the horn! These dirt track racing cars were made by removing the body from an early Model T Ford by lowering the suspension (bending the road springs) and attaching a new lightweight body. They competed around dirt track ovals in the US.”

Edward Goddard, Chairman of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society said: “We are always extremely grateful to our exhibitors who provide a spectacular and informative display for visitors to the Rally.”

The Working Field will present a nostalgic look at the farming of ‘days gone by’ and demonstrates an exciting mix of impressive working machines and shire horses that capture the history and heritage of farming in the Victorian era.

The Working Field has a full programme of agricultural activities and provides an entertaining spectacle for the tractor enthusiast and for the visitors who spend hours looking at the working tractors and the static tractors on display. Plus Tractor Pulling! The event plays host to a bee-keeper, wheelwright, corn dolly maker, live blacksmith demonstrations, and cider making. Over 240 tractors will be on view on the showground. Visitors really take a step back in time, explore original farming skills – and literally live and breathe the past.

The Rally will also feature a joint exhibition with the Mary Webb Society about Mary Webb, Shropshire’s poet and authoress to commemorate the 90th anniversary of her death, and the centenary of the publication of her first book: Gone to Earth. The film of the book featured a Foster steam traction engine named Matilda, originally owned by Shaws of Farley, and currently owned by Richard Wilcox. There will be a separate marquee to show various films including Gone to Earth, by Flix in the Sticks.

As well as steam and motor vehicles the rally also features an extensive craft marquee with items for sale ranging from jewellery, soft toys, and greeting cards to fashionable clothing, honey and cider! There is also a large shopping trade stands area.

Tickets

Tickets on the gate for this year’s event cost £13 for adults, £12 for seniors, £1 for children and under 5’s go in for free.

Gates open at 9.15am on both days with ample free car parking.

For more information see https://www.shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk/