Police appeal for help to find missing man from Bishop’s Castle

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 28-year-old man from Bishop’s Castle.

Joshua Howorth was last seen in the Clun area at 10am on Wednesday morning walking along the Clun to Craven Arms road.

Joshua is described as white, 5ft 10ins and of slight build with short light brown hair was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey and black top.

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

He is known to have links in the Shrewsbury and the Dyfed-Powys area, where he has particular connections in Welshpool and Newtown. It is believed he may have travelled to these areas.

Anyone who sees Joshua or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.