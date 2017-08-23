Men’s fashion clothing retailer moves into former home of delicatessen

An attractive four-storey Grade II listed building in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre is the new home of Unit 73, a men’s fashion clothing retailer.

The property at 73 Mardol was previously occupied by Christopher’s Deli, which offered high quality and locally sourced produce.

It has now been let by Towler Shaw Roberts to new tenants on a three-year lease.

Toby Shaw, who completed the letting for TSR, said: “It’s a prominent building in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre and, having been home to a delicatessen for many years, it will now have an alternative lease of life now.

“It’s been completely refurbished and was a property which attracted much interest.

“It shows there remains a strong demand for well located properties close to the main covered shopping centres and Pride Hill in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.”

The building extends to 1,440 sq ft.