Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Telford recruitment event

A manufacturing company which is looking to create nearly 300 jobs at its new Shropshire factory is holding a two-day recruitment event at Telford College.

Cosma Casting, part of Magna International, is due to open a new 225,000 square foot aluminium casting facility at Stafford Park in Telford this autumn.

And Telford College will be hosting a two-day recruitment event on September 8 and 9 at its Haybridge Road campus in Wellington, when the company will be looking to fill dozens of posts.

Craig Howard, business development manager at the college, said: “A wide range of job opportunities will be on offer, including production operatives, laboratory technicians, tool makers, and maintenance staff.

“The company is also looking for quality engineers, metrologists, materials planners, laboratory supervisors, and much more.

“This event will be a fantastic opportunity to secure a job with what will become one of Shropshire’s largest manufacturing facilities.”

Cosma’s Telford factory will be supplying aluminium castings for the huge Jaguar Land Rover factory at the i54 site, just off the M54.

The Telford College recruitment days will be a chance for jobseekers to speak to representatives from the company, and its recruitment partner, Randstad.

The Cosma management team will be holding a series of talks on both days, to give an in-depth perspective of the organisation and future career prospects for staff.

Doors will be open at Telford College’s Haybridge Road from 10am to 7pm on September 8, and 10am to 4pm on September 9.

Craig Howard added: “Whether you are employed and looking for a new challenge, or unemployed looking for a career opportunity, please come along and see us – whatever your skill level or experience is.”

To register for the event, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Cosma Casting Recruitment Event. Registration is not essential.