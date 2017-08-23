Adventurous teddy bears wanted for zip wire fun at Calverhall Family Day

Adventurous teddy bears are being called upon to put on their bravest faces and jump off the top of a Shropshire village church tower.

As part of the Calverhall Family Day on Sunday, September 3, visitors are being asked to bring their teddy bears and soft toys, big and small, young and old, so they can cheer them on as they slide down the 50 metre teddy bear zip wire.

Special stickers will be awarded to the brave bears that complete the scary challenge from the top of Holy Trinity Church Tower at 11.45am and 3pm.

In the dedicated teddy bear experience area, cuddly toys will also be able to enjoy a ride on a roundabout and have a go on a special bear swing.

The Calverhall Family Day opens at 11.30am until 5pm.

Teddy bear zip wire organiser Paul Dutton said he hoped every youngster attending the family day will bring their favourite cuddly toy.

He said: “It’s going to be an exciting challenge for some very brave teddy bears and soft toys. It’s the first year we have done this and we can’t wait to see little ones bring their favourite toys along.

“We will make sure all teddy bears are safe while flying down the zip wire and can be collected by their owners for a well done cuddle at the end.”

The Calverhall Family Day is more than 50 years old and money raised during the event will go towards a community fund as well as running the churches in both Ightfield and Calverhall.

This year’s event will also include the Red Barrows (corr) young farmers, who are putting on a display using barrows and cheerleaders, shire horses, traditional games, dog show, circus skills and side stalls, including the White Elephant Stall plus hot and cold refreshments.

There will also be a teddy bear tombola, where you could win a bear if you forget to bring your own for the zip wire challenge.

There is always a wide selection of stalls in the country market marquee, selling a variety of home-made produce.

Mr Dutton said: “The Calverhall Family Day is a great day out for everyone. We know everyone will have a fantastic day – including those teddy bears!”

For more information about the Calverhall Family Fun Day, see http://www.calverhallfamilyday.org.uk