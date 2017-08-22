Shropshire tennis ace Holly wins two more national titles

Shropshire tennis ace Holly Mowling has taken the number of national titles she’s won on the International Tennis Federation over-35s circuit up to six.

The county ladies team captain, no stranger to success, impressed as she won both the singles and doubles at the British Seniors’ Grass Court Championships in Cheltenham.

After getting the better of Nottinghamshire’s Sumitra Fox 6-0, 6-1 and Hampshire’s Jo-Anne Downing 6-0, 6-3, Holly met Debbie-Louise Hale, another Hampshire player, in the singles final.

Holly had lost to the same player in the British Seniors’ Clay Court championships final in Bournemouth earlier this year.

But the Bridgnorth Tennis Club coach was not to be denied this time as she delivered an excellent display to win 6-4, 6-0.

Holly, 35, said: “I came away from that match in Bournemouth very disappointed as I didn’t play well that day and didn’t do myself justice, so I wanted to redeem myself.

“I quickly took a 3-0 lead but Debbie-Louise came back to lead 4-3. The eighth game was crucial and from there I won the next nine and played some solid tennis.”

Holly then teamed up with Bedfordshire’s Claire Raddan to also win the doubles as they got the better of Kate Brown (Devon) and Kerry Quirk (Somerset) in the final following a championship tie break.

Holly said: “We had lost to Kate and Kerry in a national final in Dudley earlier this year after Claire picked up an injury, so again we were out for revenge.

“They are a good pair and we always have close matches with them so we knew it would be tough.

“It all came down to the championship tie break after the first two sets were shared and we stormed through to win it without dropping a point.”

Holly added she was delighted to claim two more prestigious trophies to continue her consistent form.

She said: “To pick up two more titles this year after winning the British Indoor Championships in Dudley at the start of the year before being selected to captain my country in the Four Nations means it has been a fantastic year for me.”