Shropshire business networking group to hold Visitors Day

A Shropshire business networking group is holding a Visitors Day to attract potential new members to fill its last six remaining membership places.

Severn Business Network (SBN) will hold the Visitors Day on Thursday September 14 in the Sovereign Suite at Shrewsbury Town FC’s Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium.

The independent networking group, which launched in June 2009, currently has 34 members and operates on a one-member-per-profession basis. It meets every Thursday morning at the stadium, off Oteley Road. Only six of its maximum 40 membership places remain available.

The Visitors Day, which is free to attend, will start at 6.45am and run through until 8am, closing with a complimentary breakfast.

Chairman Andy Lawrence, managing director of national franchise group Hometyre, said the Visitors Day was an opportunity for people, who were new to business or new to networking, to join a dynamic and proactive business referral group.

“Over almost a decade, SBN has generated hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of business for its members. All businesses strive for more customers and all business owners understand that referral and word-of-mouth sales represent the best value for everyone involved – both company and client,” he said.

“Carried out properly and professionally, networking can completely transform a business through the building of invaluable local links and routes to market that would ordinarily be out of reach.

“SBN is a friendly group of like-minded professional people working together across a whole host of different industries. Our activities go beyond just business interactions as we also regularly participate in social and charity events which help to strengthen the bonds between our members”

Potential visitors are urged to book a place as soon as possible by emailing info@severnbusinessnetwork.co.uk. Further information and a list of current members are available on the group website severnbusinessnetwork.co.uk.