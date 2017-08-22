Shrewsbury Market Hall gears up for second monthly Saturday late night opening

Shrewsbury Market Hall is gearing up for its second monthly Saturday late night opening on September 2.

Bars, cafes, restaurants and a selection of retail stalls will be open up until 10pm.

Market facilities manager Kate Gittins hailed the first regular late night, held on August 5, a “resounding success”.

“What a fantastic night we had! The Market Hall was buzzing with people enjoying themselves, eating, drinking, mingling and shopping. And we’re looking forward to doing it all again on Saturday September 2,” she said.

“At night the market really takes on a special atmosphere of its own. Visitors can wander from restaurant to restaurant, bar to bar and shop to shop all under one roof.”

Restaurants and bars open for the evening include tapas, Thai, Indian, seafood, Chinese dumplings, gin, wine and craft beer. The Market Buffet café, located on the gallery floor of the market, will also be open for steak and chips and homemade cakes and puddings.

Home and gift boutiques, art and craft stalls and food specialist and book stalls will also be open for much of the evening.

Woolcraft specialists Ewe & Ply will be holding its Wool Fiddler’s United social gathering from 4pm to 7pm for knitters and crocheters to get together and work on projects of their choice. And spice blend specialist Black Box will be holding tastings.

Market Hall Saturday late nights leading up to Christmas are planned for September 30, November 4, December 2 and December 16.