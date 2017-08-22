Police issue E-fit image after pair attempted to rob driver near Oswestry

Police have issued an e-fit image of a woman they wish to speak with in retaliation to an attempted robbery that took place near Oswestry on Wednesday 7 June.

At around 8.30pm, the victim, a man in his 30s was travelling from Oswestry towards Glyn Ceirog along the B4580. Whilst on an unnamed road which is located just off the crossroads signed posted for the racecourse, he saw a woman looking distressed walking in his direction not far from where a blue Ford Focus was parked in a layby.

It is reported that he stopped and wound down his window to speak to the woman, an unknown man then opened his driver side door and restrained him with his seat belt. At the same time, the woman opened the passenger door and attempted to steal items from inside the car. The driver managed to take control and drove away without anything being stolen.

The woman is described as white, around 5ft 8 ins in height, of a slim build with blonde hair. She was wearing a blue puffa style jacket and had what is believed to be a European accent.

There is no description of the other unknown offender who is believed to be male.

PC Diane Langford for West Mercia Police, said: “This was a nasty incident that was very distressing for the victim. We are still trying to piece together exactly what happened and would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please come forward. If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please call West Mercia on 101, quoting incident number 819s of 7 June 2017.

“We would remind drivers to be vigilant at all times and if you see another driver in distress, to report this to police by calling 999.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, via 0800 555 111 or their website.