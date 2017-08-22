Police appeal for help to find man missing from Ludlow

Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from his home in Ludlow.

William Martin, who is also known as Bill, was reported missing today and has not been seen since Wednesday 16 August.

The 58-year-old, who is described as white, around 5ft 6 inches tall, with short grey hair bolding on top. He was wearing blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the sides, black and grey knitted jumper and brown leather sandals.

He is from Ludlow but it is believed he may have left the area.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Bill or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.