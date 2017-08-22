Pipekit signs up to Shrewsbury Town’s Friends of the Community scheme

Pipekit, an independent pipe distributor, based in Annscroft, Shrewsbury has announced its new partnership with Shrewsbury Town FC as it signs up to the club’s Friends of the Community scheme.

Friends of the Community, launched in March this year, looks to link up with local businesses to provide a simple and effective way of helping the community. The scheme has attracted a number of supporters including Salop Leisure and Dex’s Midnight Runners and each investment – £1,000 per annum – goes towards supporting one of the Friends of the Community’s current projects.

Commenting on Pipekit’s involvement, Martyn Rowlands, M.D said: “We signed up to be a member of this scheme because we loved the charity’s ethos of taking Shrewsbury Town into the heart of the community and making a difference.”

He continues: “We can’t wait to see how our sponsorship is used to make a positive contribution, in and around our local area, and am looking forward to seeing, first hand, some of the projects and events Friends of the Community put on and support.”

Friends of the Community is about supporting health, inclusion, education and participation for all. The programme supports primary school curriculum enhancement; women’s and girl’s football; disability football; elderly engagement; business enterprise and providing facilities.

Speaking on the new partner, Jamie Edwards, Head of Community at Shrewsbury Town in the Community said: “We are delighted to have Pipekit on board as a Friend of The Community. It’s great that businesses around Shropshire want to do their bit for the local community and help us as a charity in the process.”

He continues: “To have the likes of Pipekit, and other local businesses, working with us will only help us all to continue to grow and reach out to more areas of Shropshire.”