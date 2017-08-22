Law firm donation leads the way to new guided walk maps

New revised and refreshed maps for guided walks of the picturesque Shropshire Hills have been reproduced thanks to funding from county law firm mfg Solicitors.

The Shropshire legal practice, which has offices in Telford and Ludlow, has helped charity Grow Cook Learn with the tourism project at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms.

The £900 from mfg Solicitors has come through the firm’s charitable trust and will cover the redesign and reproduction of new leaflets with maps and trails of the hills.

The updated leaflets are intended to help encourage local people and visitors to experience the different routes and beautiful walks the Shropshire Hills has to offer, along with its history and the variety of local produce in the area.

Education manager Stephanie Bellows said: “The leaflets always prove popular with visitors but to now be able to offer a more modern and up-to-date version, which includes improved walks and new routes, is fantastic. The donation has also meant we have been able to commission the design and print of a brand new wall map and information of the area which sits proudly in the centre. This will help visitors explore the area and all it has to offer. We want to say a big thank you to mfg Solicitors for their support.”

Richard Connolly, partner at mfg Solicitors, added: “Grow Cook Learn does great work with children and families all year round and we wanted to help them carry on this work by funding a project that will further broaden the appeal of the Shropshire Hills to thousands of visitors every year.”

The new leaflets will be available during September.