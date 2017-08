A 28-year-old woman has died after a car left the road at Wroxeter near Shrewsbury.

The black three door Fiat Punto was discovered in a field near the Wroxeter Roman City ruins at 5.07am this morning, but it is believed the vehicle may have been there for some time.

The woman was declared deceased at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 and quote incident 69s of 21 August 2017.