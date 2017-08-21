Shropshire is the place to be for historical fun this August Bank Holiday Weekend

Shropshire is the place to be for fans of historical fun this August Bank Holiday Weekend, as English Heritage hosts events across the county bringing history alive for visitors.

At Stokesay Castle near Craven Arms, English Heritage’s Medieval Courtly Combat event (Sun 27 – Mon 28 August) offers visitors the opportunity to experience the lives of Stokesay’s medieval residents, with displays of archery, axe, mace and sword. Plus, music and dancing from the Roving Minstrels, storytelling from days gone by and an opportunity to meet the knights, ladies, archers and squires, and find out about life in medieval times.

Meanwhile, at Wroxeter Roman City on Sun 27 & Mon 28 August, visitors will have an opportunity to become a Roman Soldier for the day with How to be a Roman Soldier, a special celebration of all things Roman. Little soldiers can immerse themselves in Roman life and times as they learn how to defend their empire with battle drills, chariot drills and sign up to the gladiator school.

Plus, at Boscobel House and the Royal Oak on Bank Holiday Monday (28 August), a special Conservation in Action day offers visitors the chance to find out about the techniques English Heritage uses to help preserve its collection for future generations to enjoy, with interactive demonstrations.

And those in need of some refreshment after an action-packed weekend of historical fun can do no better than visiting the new Stokesay Castle Tea Room, which opened on 11 August, offering a range of local specialities including Shropshire Fidget Pie and Shrewsbury Biscuits.

Stokesay Castle Site Manager Toria Blythman said: “Those looking for a historic day out in Shropshire this Bank Holiday weekend need look no further than English Heritage’s sites across the county. Our Medieval Courtly Combat event at Stokesay Castle looks set to be a particular highlight, with music and dancing from the Roving Minstrels and an opportunity to watch live displays of archery, axe, mace and sword.”

English Heritage is responsible for 16 historic sites in Shropshire, including Stokesay Castle near Craven Arms, Wroxeter Roman City and the Iron Bridge at Ironbridge.