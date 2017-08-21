New Play Park brings smiles to RAF Shawbury

RAF Shawbury officially unveiled its new Play Park, generously funded by the RAF Benevolent Fund, during its Families Day event earlier this month.

Air Vice-Marshal Warren James CBE, Air Officer Commanding 22 (Training) Group, was on site to cut the blue ribbon in front of excited and eager children, who were given an opportunity to test out the new park.

The existing park in the Dawson’s Rough family accommodation area was built in the 1990s and was desperately in need of refurbishment as the equipment only catered for toddlers.

The new layout was created in consultation with the young people at RAF Shawbury to create the optimum design that would provide opportunities to have fun, learn new skills, interact with other users and increase physical fitness.

Mrs Gail Moore, Community Development Officer at RAF Shawbury, said: “The unveiling of this park was the result of a great team effort by Proludic, CarillionAmey and the RAF Benevolent Fund. It will make a huge difference to the children who will now have a safe and stimulating environment to play in. We are especially grateful to the RAF Benevolent Fund for making this possible.”

Mark Quinn, Regional Director of the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “To able to able to provide funding for this Play Park and see the smiles on the faces of the children has been wonderful. The RAF Benevolent Fund are very proud to support Serving personnel and their dependants and I very much hope this facility will be enjoyed by many for years to come.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity and in 2016 spent £3m supporting serving personnel and their families.