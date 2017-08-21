New Graduate Surveyor appointed by Roger Parry & Partners’ Oswestry office

Roger Parry & Partners has welcomed Hannah Jones to their team as a Graduate Surveyor in the Oswestry office.

Hannah joined Roger Parry and Partners last month as a Graduate Land Agent, assisting Paul Dalton, and is working towards becoming a full member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Welcoming Hannah, Richard Corbett, Partner in the Oswestry Roger Parry & Partners office, said, “We are delighted that Hannah has joined our team. She will be a great asset to our office in Oswestry with her background and her training at Harper Adams University.”

Hannah is from a small family run rural estate in north Wales. She studied Rural Property Management at Harper Adams University, graduating with a 2:1 Bachelor of Science degree in July. During her placement year, she gained valuable experience in estate management and was involved with residential lettings, rural valuations, compulsory purchase and compensation.

Commenting on her appointment Hannah said, “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to work with the experienced team at Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established teams of estate agents and chartered surveyors in Shropshire and mid Wales.”

Hannah is a keen supporter of the Welsh rugby union team, enjoys playing wheelchair basketball, badminton and participating in pub quizzes.