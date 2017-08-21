New branding unveiled for merger of Telford colleges

Telford College has unveiled its new brand identity as the official merger between TCAT and New College Telford nears completion.

It follows a detailed consultation which took in feedback from thousands of people, including current and potential students, plus parents, businesses, staff and governors.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive, said: “We wanted to know what the existing colleges mean to them, and what sort of new and vibrant brand they felt would best reflect our exciting plans for the future.

“The overwhelming feeling about our chosen design was that it was modern, powerful, simple, and reflected our confident, professional and dynamic organisation.”

The two colleges are already operating under one ‘shadow’ management board, combining knowledge to create a one-stop service for students and employers.

The merger is due to be officially approved by the Government over the coming weeks.

The existing TCAT and New College Telford campuses will continue to operate during the 2017-18 academic year, before all students are brought together on the current TCAT site from September 2018.

A further £2 million investment is being made into the campus to create a new facility for academic students.

Mr Guest said: “Telford College is now the largest and first choice educational provider in the region – so whether you’re a school leaver, university student, looking to retrain, or an employer seeking to grow your business we are here to help you define your future.”