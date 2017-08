Firefighters were called to a chip pan fire at a home in Market Drayton yesterday evening.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a property on Shrewsbury Road at around 6.15pm.

The fire spread from the chip pan to cupboards and an extractor fan.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet and Market Drayton.

Firefighter wearing breathing apparatus used a covering jet, hosereel jet and small gear to extinguish the fire.