Families enjoy open day at Wellington Fire Station

It was a fun day out for all the family at Wellington Fire Station’s annual open day on Saturday.

Children got the chance to check out the fire hoses and climb aboard a number of fire engines.

They also learned potentially lifesaving skills of how to escape from a house fire with a walk through a “smoke house,” a specially built tent used to educate them about what to do in case of a house fire.

Firefighters were on hand to give out fire prevention advice, including the necessity for every home to have one smoke alarm on each floor of the house.

The popular event gives everyone the chance to see what their local fire crews do.

“It was a free family day out with visual and interesting displays to watch,” said Tony Talbot, of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters showcased their skills with a simulated car rescue and a ferocious fire to show the dangers of using an old fashioned open chip pan which people still have in their kitchens.

Highlights included a demonstration from the brigade’s animal rescue team based at the Haybridge Road station next to Telford College.

Wellington Fire Station is also keen to hear from anyone who has an ambition to be an “on call” firefighter.

Men and women firefighters must live or work within five minutes of the fire station. People available to crew a fire appliance during daytime hours are particularly wanted, said Tony.

For more information visit www.shropshirefire.gov.uk or contact Shrewsbury Fire HQ on 01743 260200.