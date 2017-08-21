Detectives appeal for information following burglary at Co-op petrol station in Ludlow

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at the Co-op petrol station on Foldgate Lane in Ludlow.

The burglary is thought to have happened sometime between 11pm on Saturday and 3.45am yesterday morning.

Offenders broke into the store before forcing their way into a stand alone cash machine and stealing a large amount of money.

Detective Constable, Nia Ward of West Mercia Police, said: “A thorough investigation is underway and officers are conducting extensive enquiries in order to locate the offenders.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

“House-to-house enquiries are being conducted and there will be additional patrols in the area.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 107 of 20 August 2017.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org Crimestoppers.