Shrewsbury Town boss thrilled to make it three out of three

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst was thrilled to see his side win three on the spin, after their 3-2 victory against Rochdale.

Goals courtesy of Carlton Morris, Shaun Whalley, and Stefan Payne gave the hosts their third victory in as many games.

In a match which saw three penalties awarded, Steven Davies struck two for the visitors, but the returning Stefan Payne hit a 74th minute winner for the home side.

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst was elated with his team’s third win on the bounce.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “Just to win three games of football at any stage in the season is difficult.

“To start the season, we spoke about winning the first game and to follow that up with two more results is great.

“I said to the playing they are getting a lot of plaudits and there is a lot of optimism at the minute, but at the same time it can be very quickly knocked out of you.

“The challenge was to come up with another good performance, which they did for large parts.

“Rochdale certainly had their moments, but I thought we more than held our own and looked a good team ourselves.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback