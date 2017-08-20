Police investigate reports of man acting suspiciously in the Broseley area

Police are investigating reports of a man acting suspiciously in the Broseley area in recent weeks.

Several reports have been made to police with the most recent made on Saturday 19 August, when it was reported that a man was calling on residents in Broseley and Benthall asking if anybody needed rubbish or scrap removing from their properties.

It is thought that this is the same man that called a number of weeks ago in the area and there have also been reports of the man engaging in similar activity in areas of Telford.

The man in the previous incidents has charged residents a small sum of cash and removed rubbish from a number of properties, then dumped it a short distance away.

The man is described as white, in his early thirties with dark hair, a slim build and a scruffy appearance.

Police are advising people to not engage with this man and to call Police on 101 if he is sighted.

Officers were able to respond to sightings of the man in the area twice yesterday, but on both occasions, he had left prior to their arrival.

Police are continuing to investigate the matter and if you believe you have information that may assist the Police in this matter, please call 101 and refer to incident 0222S 190817.

You can also call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 1111 if you wish to pass on information anonymously.