Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 2 Rochdale

Shrewsbury Town edge a thrilling contest to maintain their 100% start to the 2017/18 campaign.

The returning Stefan Payne hit the winner in the same fixture last season, and the former Fulham forward came off the substitute bench to replicate the feat.

Ex Bristol City and Derby County man Steven Davies, struck from the spot to put the away side ahead.

Shaun Whalley, scored a penalty to put Salop back on level terms, with Carlton Morris putting the hosts ahead soon after.

Rochdale equalised through another penalty, with Steven Davies once again on target from 12 yards.

But Stefan Payne’s 74th minute winner, ensured that Town keep their 100% start to the new campaign.

Paul Hurst kept faith with the same eleven that beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 last time out.

The home side began on the front foot. Jon Nolan linked up with Alex Rodman, with his effort just missing the target.

In the 16th minute, Rochdale were awarded a spot-kick. Peterborough United loanee Brad Inman hit the deck after a challenge from Aristote Nsiala. Steven Davies kept his cool by hammering the ball into the top corner.

At the other end, Dale keeper Brenden Moore, who was expected to miss the game with an ankle problem, was alert to deny Carlton Morris.

Rochdale continued to threaten. Dean Henderson failed to claim a through ball, and Steven Davies seized possession. Aristote Nsiala made a heroic block to prevent a certain second.

In the 28th minute, the referee awarded another penalty, but this time Shrewsbury Town were the recipients. Shaun Whalley was upended inside the box, and the former Luton winger took the responsibility, sending Brenden Moore the wrong way.

Town had an excellent opportunity to go in-front. Louis Dodds latched onto a ball over the top of the defence. He sprinted forward, but his effort lacked the required power to beat the Rochdale keeper.

However, just 30 seconds later, Salop did find a way past Brenden Moore. Alex Rodman’s pinpoint cross found Carlton Morris, who scored his first competitive goal for the club with a neat finish.

Just before the end of the first period, this pulsating contest witnessed a fine save from Brenden Moore. Louis Dodds first shot was blocked, but he followed up with a fierce half-volley that was pushed to safety.

With an hour gone, Dean Henderson pulled off a great save when he thwarted Ian Henderson’s close-range drive.

Three minutes later, the referee awarded yet another penalty to the away outfit. Arsitote Nsiala was accused of handling inside the box. Steven Davies’ powerful spot-kick could not be kept out by Dean Henderson.

The away goalkeeper was kept busy, as Alex Rodman was denied from close range. But the scoring was not over. Stefan Payne, who returned to the club on a permanent deal yesterday, scored the winner with 16 minutes remaining. He latched onto a ball over the defence, before lashing home from the edge of the box.

As the game drew to a close, Lenell John-Lewis was tasked with slowing the game down, a task he performed remarkably.

Shrewsbury move up to 4th, whilst Rochdale drop to 21st. Town visit Oxford next Saturday, whilst Rochdale travel to Stoke City in the next round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Attendance: 5,001 (328 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 10. Dodds (81), 23. Rodman, 8. Ogogo, 7. Whalley (90), 20. Nolan, 9. C. Morris (68)

Subs: 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis (90), 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams (81), 18. Jules, 19. Ennis, 45. Payne (68)

Subs Not Used: 11. Gnahoua, 15. MacGillivray, 18. Jules, 19. Ennis

Rochdale: (4-3-1-2)

22. Moore, 6. McGahey, 4. McNulty, 5. Canavan (45), 3. Ntlhe (45), 14. Rathbone, 2. Rafferty, 10. Camps (42), 40. Henderson, 19. Davies, 17. Inman

Subs: 11. Williams, 16. Done (45), 23. Collis, 24. Allen (42), 27. Cannon, 32. Kitching, 39. Bunney (45)

Subs Not Used: 11. Williams, 23. Collis, 27. Cannon, 32. Kitching

Other League One Results:

Bradford 0 – 1 Blackburn

Bury 2 – 3 Bristol Rovers

Charlton 4 – 1 Northampton

Doncaster 3 – 3 Blackpool

Fleetwood 2 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons 1 – 0 Gillingham

Oldham 0 – 2 Wigan

Portsmouth 1 – 1 Walsall

Scunthorpe 1 – 0 Oxford

Southend 1 – 1 Plymouth

Report by: Ryan Hillback