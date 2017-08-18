Police investigating car fire in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a car fire in Telford during the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Wellington were called to the incident around 2am, a red Vauxhall Astra was set on fire on Princess Avenue in Arleston.

It is reported that two individuals had been seen running away from the scene.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, to come forward.

Please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 646s of 18 August 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.