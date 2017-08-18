Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Shrewsbury Town will hope to continue their 100% start to the new season as they welcome Keith Hill’s Rochdale.

Shrewsbury Town’s successive 1-0 victories against AFC Wimbledon and Northampton respectively – has breathed new life into Paul Hurst’s side.

Midfielder Bryn Morris will be out for up to six weeks with a knee injury. Joe Riley (broken leg) has returned to training, but this contest is likely to be too soon for him.

Shrewsbury Town has announced the permanent signing of Stefan Payne. The former Fulham and Gillingham forward has penned a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee. He could take a place on the bench.

Payne scored the winner in a 1-0 home victory against Rochdale last season.

Keith Hill will be without Joe Bunney and Brendan Moore. Bunney is likely to miss four to six weeks of action with an ankle injury, whilst Moore is out indefinitely with an ankle problem.

Midfielder Keith Keane, will serve the final game of his three-match suspension.

Rochdale, are searching for their league win of the new campaign. They drew 1-1 against Scunthorpe United last time out.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 10. Dodds, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 7. Whalley, 9. C. Morris

Subs: 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams, 18. Jules, 19. Ennis, 45. Payne

Rochdale: (4-1-3-2)

1. Lillis, 8. Brown, 4. McNulty, 5. Canavan, 3. Ntlhe, 2. Rafferty, 14. Rathbone, 10. Camps, 24. Allen, 40. Henderson, 16. Done

Subs: 9. Andrew, 11. Williams, 17. Inman, 19. Davies, 23. Collis, 27. Cannon, 32. Kitching

Other League One Fixtures:

Bradford V Blackburn

Bury V Bristol Rovers

Charlton V Northampton

Doncaster V Blackpool

Fleetwood V AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons V Gillingham

Oldham V Wigan

Peterborough V Rotherham

Portsmouth V Walsall

Scunthorpe V Oxford

Southend V Plymouth

Preview by: Ryan Hillback