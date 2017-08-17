West Mercia Police is appealing for information to locate a Shrewsbury man wanted on recall to prison.

Joshua Michael Morris, 22-years-old and from Shrewsbury, is believed to have breached the conditions of his licence following his release from prison for using threatening behaviour, fear or provocation of violence during an incident in Worcester in May.

Morris is known to have links to Church Stretton and across the West Midlands region and officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org