Scott Smith enjoys double triumph again at popular Shrewsbury wheelchair tennis tournament

Scott Smith was crowned both singles and doubles champion as the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group, supported by Tennis Shropshire, successfully staged the first of two top national wheelchair tennis tournaments this year.

Just like 12 months ago, Smith, one of the event organisers, proved unbeatable during an enjoyable weekend at The Shrewsbury Club.

Smith got the better of John Lambert, Glen Gent and eventually Asif Abbasi to win the Shrewsbury Summer Open’s singles event. It was the seventh round of the Roma Sport National Wheelchair Tennis Series, supported by the Tennis Foundation.

The popular tournament attracted a record entry of more than 40 players from all over the UK. Many of them will return to The Shrewsbury Club when the prestigious National Finals weekend comes to the town for the first time in December.

Happy Smith was also delighted to team up with Lambert to retain their doubles title during another highly productive weekend.

“I was really pleased with both the success of the tournament and also with how I played,” said Smith. “Asif had beaten me in Liverpool in the last round of the National Series and it’s always a tough game when we meet.”

Mark Fowler and Keith Whiley won the division two doubles while Caroline MacDonald took the division two singles title and also received the Tony Hirst players’ player trophy.

A top quality juniors competition, which was won by Alex Chaston, was also held in Shrewsbury for the first time.

Co-organiser Val Fisher added: “There was a fantastic atmosphere throughout the tournament and we were delighted to have a strong field of juniors taking part this year, an exciting first for this event.”

Bob Kerr, the chairman of Tennis Shropshire, hailed the quality of a tournament which has been named as the best in the National Wheelchair Series for three of the last four years.

He said: “It was an excellent event once again and it was fantastic to see a record entry of more than 40 players. It’s the highest entry of any national series event in the UK this year.

“Having the juniors involved for the first time was a very welcome addition and the whole event was an excellent precursor to the National Finals in December.”