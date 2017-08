One person was cut free from a car following a collision near Junction 6 of the M54 in Telford this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident westbound between Junctions 5 and 6 at around 7.20am.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty.