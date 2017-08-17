Nathan Rous PR welcomes new team member

Nathan Rous PR has welcomed a new team member – the second big hire of the year for the Shropshire-based PR agency.

Sarah Hughes joins Nathan Rous PR from Lime Marketing and brings with her a wealth of experience, particularly within the health and social care sectors.

Director Nathan Rous explained: “We are always looking for great people and Sarah has a stunning skill set which will enable us to deliver even better results for our clients as well as drive further growth.”

Her appointment comes on the back of a succession of contract wins for Nathan Rous PR in 2017, including global bikeshare provider nextbike, all-girls boarding school Westonbirt and teddy bear manufacturer Merrythought.

Whilst making the move to Much Wenlock earlier in the year, bosses also announced plans to expand the team creating new full and part-time jobs.

Sarah’s appointment marks the second job created since moving into new the office. Lily Rutherford joined from Radar Communications in March and has already helped expand the company’s portfolio.

“While many of our clients are based in London we believe Shropshire is a great place to work from. Creative talent is in abundance and both Sarah and Lily are proof of this,” added Nathan.

“We always intended to make further additions to the team in 2017 and I’m delighted to have recruited two team members in the first half of the year.

“Of course, we’re always on the lookout for great people so if you want to be part of a real Shropshire success story then please get in touch through www.nathanrous.co.uk.”