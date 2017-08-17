Hawkstone Park head golf professional hosts PGA Midlands Captains Charity Pro Am

Keith Williams, Head Golf Professional at Hawkstone Park is hosting the PGA Midlands Captains Charity Pro Am at Hawkstone Park on Wednesday 4th October 2017.

Keith has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support as the main charity and is hoping to raise £1,000 for Macmillan, to support people affected by cancer, and £500 for The PGA Benevolent Fund.

Keith was born in 1955, Kington, Herefordshire, and played Shropshire & Herefordshire County Junior Golf with team mates, Sandy Lyle and Ian Woosnam. He also partnered Ian representing Wales in the 1982 World Cup of Golf in Mexico.

The PGA Midlands Captains Charity Pro Am is open to any amateur players who wish to enter a team of three players with or without their own nominated playing professional as one will be allocated by the PGA. It promises to be a great day’s golf at one of the Midlands famous and prestigious venues. The entry is £250.00 per team, which includes a breakfast snack, tea and coffee, a two course buffet lunch, full prize table and the PGA professional.

Keith says “I was extremely proud and honoured when asked to take on the role of Captain for the PGA Midlands Region for 2017 following my busy and fulfilling career that has included being National Coach for England and the Czech Republic. I have always supported various charities and regularly donate my golf autograph and memorabilia collection for charity auctions. The Pro Am will be a fantastic day of golfing on an award winning course whilst raising vital funds to help people affected by cancer.”

Kate Thomas, Fundraising Manager for Macmillan in Shropshire, says “We are delighted that Keith has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support as his main charity for his Captains Pro Am during his year of Midlands Captaincy at the stunning Hawkstone Park. It is a pleasure organising this day with Keith and the team at Hawkstone and all the money donated to Macmillan from this event will be spent in Shropshire on local services for people affected by cancer.”

For more information on the PGA Midlands Captains Charity Pro AM event, visit https://pgagbi.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/pgagbi17/event/pgagbi17477/index.htm or to book a team, sponsor a hole or donate a prize please contact Keith Williams on email keithwcoach@aol.com or telephone 07802 364663.