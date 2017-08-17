Hawkstone Hall ties the knot on a bright future

Hawkstone Hall has this week been granted change of use planning permission to become a luxurious wedding & events venue and hotel.

This paves the way for the hall to open its doors in summer 2018 and for phase 2 of the planning application, the internal structural changes to the 1960s wing of the hall, due to be decided later this year.

Purchased by WH Hospitality earlier this year, plans involve the sympathetic restoration of the Grade I listed hall and its surrounding 88 acres. These focus on restoring original period features to their historic grandeur and making way for 43 guest bedrooms.

Following the group’s acclaimed success restoring Weston Hall in Staffordshire, Hawkstone Hall’s redevelopment could bring 40 new jobs to the area, with contractors expected to commence work in October following final approval.

Over twenty acres of manicured gardens have already been restored, including an orchard, various waterways and over half a mile of footpaths. The next stage will focus on energising the impressive rhododendron population that covers the estate back to its original spectrum of colourways.

Hannah Whiting, director at WH Hospitality, said “We visited a number of potential estates, but were immediately struck by the history and romance of Hawkstone Hall. Very little structural work is required and we will focus on restoring aesthetic elements within Historic England’s guidelines. We’re keen to source as much as we can locally, and look forward to working with regional suppliers to do so.”