Fantastic cricket played on the Lady Taverners Finals Day

Some fantastic cricket on the Lady Taverners Finals Day in Shropshire saw Sentinel claim the Under 11s crown while St Georges took the Under 13 honours.

Both competitions took place at Shrewsbury CC, with four teams in the Under 11s final after progressing from the regional rounds of the competition.

Worfield, Knockin & Kinnerley, Sentinel and Shifnal played each other in a round-robin format with each team facing eight overs, batting in pairs.

Cricket Shropshire Development Officer Ed Ashlin said: “There was a lovely atmosphere with the girls enjoying their matches and showing lots of skill in the process.”

Sentinel and Worfield both won their opening two games meaning their meeting in the final match of the morning would decide the overall winner

It was an extremely tight affair with Worfield requiring 14 runs of the last over to pass Sentinel’s total.

They got within six runs but Amy Griffiths (bowling last over for Sentinel) held her nerve meaning Sentinel were this year’s U11’s winners.

Bridgnorth, St Georges and Sentinel competed for the Under 13s title, with teams of eight playing 12 overs-a-side games.

In the opening match, Sentinel beat Bridgnorth by 52 runs after they had finished their innings on 98-4 with Leonie Morris (23) and Amy Griffiths (20) both retiring not out.

Bridgnorth replied with 46-7 with Caitlin Belcher scoring a well-made 20 and Scarlett Vaughan and Griffiths take two wickets each.

St Georges then also proved too strong for Bridgnorth who batted first and made 66-2 with Belcher again in the runs with 13.

Both St Georges openers Eleanor Yeats (20) and Grace Seymour (21) retired not out and they reached their target in the seventh over without losing a wicket.

That meant the final game between Sentinel and St Georges was the decider, with the Shrewsbury-based side batting first and finding themselves restricted to 66-2 from their 12 overs.

Leonie Morris batted sensibly to retire at 20, while all the St Georges bowlers did a disciplined job to keep the run rate down.

The run chase was a tense affair with Eleanor Yeats (21 retired not out), Seymour (11) and Eleanor Hill (12 not out) seeing St Georges home in the 10th over despite a late Sentinel fightback led by Antonia Barton who took three wickets.

Ed Ashlin added: “All three teams and sets of supporters were a credit to their clubs and the matches were played in a fantastic spirit despite some unseasonably cold weather!

“A big thanks to Shrewsbury CC for providing their superb facilities for everyone to enjoy and also to Steve Reese for all his help on the day.”