Another successful year of A Level results for Shropshire students

Students across Shropshire are today opening their A Level results as they nervously find out the grades they have worked so hard to achieve.

In Telford and Wrekin students have been celebrating after a very successful year of study which has culminated in improved ‘A’ Level and Post 16 vocational results.

Early indicators suggest that a higher proportion of students have passed their ‘A’ Levels and other equivalent qualifications than in previous years, demonstrating that the hard work undertaken by staff and students has been rewarded.

At Newport Girls High School, 70% of students achieved passes at the top grades of A* – B grades, allowing them to secure places at their chosen universities with Adams Grammar School reporting an overall pass rate at A level of 99%.

Similar success stories are being repeated across the borough, with New College Telford, Abraham Darby Academy and Madeley Academy all reporting an increased proportion of the students achieving at least two passes at ‘A’ Level.

Post 16 vocational performance was also strong at TCAT and Madeley Academy with both institutions achieving pass rates of 100% in a range of subjects and courses.

Telford and Wrekin Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: “I welcome this year’s A Level and Post 16 vocational results and would like to congratulate all the students and staff for their achievements.”

Shrewsbury High School celebrates A level results

Shrewsbury High School celebrated a wonderful set of A level results this year and was immensely proud of the achievements of a hard working year group.

“The girls have needed to show real tenacity this year to rise to the challenge of A level and we are particularly delighted for the girls who have managed to secure a clean sweep of straight A* and A grades despite the increasing demands of the new A level system,” said Headmaster, Michael Getty.

“Head Girls Alexa Newman, who achieved 3A*s and Sarah Callear who achieved 2A*A deserve particular credit for how they have balanced significant responsibility and extracurricular involvement alongside their studies and still managed to secure outstanding grades.”

Eight girls in total managed such a clean sweep of top grades with almost 80% of the schools A level results this year being at A*-C.

“The school’s results are a great testimony to the strong pupil-teacher partnership that we pride ourselves on at the High School alongside our belief in every individual’s potential for success. The girls now head to some of the most prestigious universities across the country to pursue a hugely diverse range of range of careers, from Medicine to Mathematics, from Languages to Law. We wish them well!” commented Mr Getty.

The Marches Sixth Form celebrates outstanding results

Since opening The Marches Sixth Form in 2013, Marches School is yet again celebrating a third set of outstanding results. Students reaped the rewards for their hard-work with a greater number of students than ever achieving the highest grades with 22% at A/A*

Students have gained access to their first choice courses at top universities including; Cambridge, Durham, Manchester and Internationally in the United States with scholarship.

The most able students are supported through a bespoke Scholars programme, a unique curriculum of on-going guidance, stretch and support through the full two years to ensure their university applications successfully compete with the best. The programme has borne fruit again with successful entry to Saint John’s College Cambridge for one student, for the second year running.

The programme has gone from strength to strength with the growth of the Biomedical Society this year.

Results have also enabled graduate, degree level apprenticeship programmes being won with companies at the cutting edge of industry, including JCB and BT.

Claire Boyes, Head of Sixth Form said, “We are immensely proud of all our students and would like to congratulate and celebrate their achievements and wish them well as they embark upon the next stage of their career path. As part of the Marches Academy Trust, The Marches Sixth Form is large enough to offer extensive opportunities to our students but small enough to nurture each and every individual to reinforce our vision of achievement through caring. “

“With an increasing number of students now choosing to remain with us until the age of 18, as well as welcoming students who have completed their 11-16 education in other schools, we are enhancing our course offering year on year and for the first time we have offered the national BTEC qualifications, in addition to extending our A level courses”.

Executive Headteacher of The Marches Academy Trust, Sarah Longville said: “We are delighted with another record year of successful results and would like to congratulate every student on their personal successes.”

A Level results success at New College Telford

New College Telford is celebrating another impressive set of A Level results, with an overall pass rate of 95%.

Jenny Nolan, director of sixth form and higher education, said: “We are extremely proud of our students – their success is our success.

“Against continued curriculum changes, to BTEC and the A Level landscape, we are proud that our headline results are showing overall improvements compared to last year.”

The overall A Level pass rate at New College Telford this year was 95%, while success rates across the whole college’s programme of courses improved by nearly 4% on last year.

Jenny added: “We have seen a significant increase in our BTEC and vocational results, with impressive pass rates of 98.3% – 58% of which gained either a distinction, or a distinction star. This is well above the national average.”

A total of 89% of this year’s New College Telford leavers are heading to university, with a further 7.5% going on to full-time jobs.

Among the first students arriving at college to collect their results were Kaydi Menary and Phoebe Owen.

Kaydi, who is going on to Lancaster University to study economics and finance, achieved one A and two B grades from her fine art, maths and economics studies.

Phoebe, who is taking a gap year before pursuing a higher apprenticeship in engineering, studies maths, further maths, physics and economics, and achieved two As and two Bs.

Jenny Nolan added: “Preparing our students for the next step is what we do, and we could not have achieved these results without the commitment and hard work of our staff.

“We undertake a personal journey with every student, where we experience the highs, lows, and sometimes frustrations. We allow our students to flourish into confident adults, ready for their next step.”

New College Telford is currently in the process of merging with Telford College of Arts and Technology.

Shrewsbury School celebrates another excellent year of results

Pupils at Shrewsbury School have produced another excellent showing at A Level with over 77% of the examinations awarded an A*, A or B grade. Particular success was enjoyed by candidates studying for the Cambridge Pre-U qualifications with over 50% of all results banded at the distinction level.

The very pleasing overall picture is further enhanced by stories of success on an individual scale. 42 pupils achieved a full set of A or A* grades and, of these, 11 achieved a clean sweep of A* performances – placing them perfectly for entry to some of the country’s most prestigious universities including Oxford and Cambridge.

The quality of the grades achieved is impressive, but so is the variety of the subjects chosen by the pupils. Megan Redhead, for example, gained three A*s and a distinction grade in Economics, English, Geography and French respectively while her fellow student, Mathew Hedges collected the top grades in Economics, Chemistry, Maths and Physics.

AS examinations have also recorded some outstanding achievements with over 70% of all pupils studying Maths achieving an A grade and similarly brilliant results in the Extended Project Qualification where over 50% of pupils were awarded an A or an A*.

The Headmaster, Mark Turner, expressed delight at the success of the pupils: “These excellent grades are a testament to the maturity and determination of our pupils and to the enthusiasm and professionalism of their teachers. We wish the pupils all the best as they move on to the next phase of their education and hope that they will continue to demonstrate their commitment to high-calibre achievement as they have done in their time at Shrewsbury School.”

NSC Celebrates another Year of Fantastic A Level and BTEC Results

North Shropshire College (NSC) is celebrating another year of outstanding results for both A Level and BTEC Students. As of 2017, NSC will no longer be offering A Levels and will become a vocational education specialist College.

Peter McCann, Principal and Chief Executive for NSC comments, “The results for the College’s final year of A Levels have been impressive and we are very pleased to announce that 15 out of the 18 A Level Courses that were available had a 100% Pass Rate. Specific subjects with the excellent result of 100% grades A*-C are Fine Art, Art Photography, Graphics, Textiles, Media and Business. These are all subjects we will still be offering at NSC as BTEC Extended Diplomas, which are equivalent to A Levels. We wish huge congratulations to all A Level students and a big well done for all their hard work and perseverance throughout their two years with NSC.”

Jack Galton has studied A Levels at NSC for two years and is thrilled with his results of ‘A*’ in Business, ‘A’ in Geography and ‘B’ History. Jack says of his results and time at NSC, “I have really enjoyed studying at NSC and the tutors are really supportive and fantastic. I am looking forward to the next stage in my education at Aberystwyth University.”

The College’s success, however, does not end with A Levels, the BTEC Extended Diploma results have also been outstanding for this academic year with an overall pass rate of 97%.

Sara Shelston, Assistant Principal for Quality and Student Services says, “With most results in place for BTEC Extended Diplomas (the vocational equivalent to A Levels), over half of students have achieved a Triple Distinction and Triple* Distinction (equivalent to three A’s and three A* respectively at A Level). These achievements once again reflect the significant value that the College adds to students during their study programmes. Some of these students arrived at the college without good GCSE results and have reached this success through their hard work and ability to learn through practical study and application in their chosen vocational field. We are very proud of their achievements and we wish all our students a successful future as they progress into Higher Education, Apprenticeship or Employment and thank them and their tutors for the contribution they have made to the success of the College. A world of opportunity awaits them in whatever path they choose.”