Shrewsbury telecoms company gets O2 phone signal boosted at Shrewsbury Business Park

A Shrewsbury telecoms company has boosted the O2 phone signal for thousands of people around Shrewsbury Business Park.

Pure Telecom has arranged for an O2 transmitter to be installed at Shrewsbury Business Park.

The mast will vastly improve signal for huge numbers of employees at offices there, as well as residents and visitors in the surrounding area.

“We had a meeting with our partner O2 who confirmed their impressive plans to extend 3G and 4G throughout Shropshire by the end of the year,” said Matt Sandford, managing director of Pure Telecom, which is based on the business park.

“We have already seen significant improvement so far in 2017, with 4G coming on line in many areas of the county.

“However, Shrewsbury Business Park was a particular black spot and so we have arranged for a temporary mast to be installed, meaning that the companies here now have wall to wall 3G and 4G.

“A new permanent transmitter will be online in December at the entrance to the park.

“This upgrade in technology is good news for everyone. Connectivity enables us to communicate and trade more easily, attracting business and creating new jobs so it plays a pivotal role in supporting the future growth of the economy throughout the country.”