Shakespeare’s Dream comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

An enchanting production of Shakespeare’s classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will visit Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this September.

The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons Theatre Company are touring the UK this summer with six performances taking place at the venue’s Walker Theatre from Thu 7- Sat 9 September.

A Midsummer night’s dream, follows the character Puck and his musical fairy band, telling a timeless comic tale of lovers, mechanicals, and magical mayhem. With a cast of just five talented actor-musicians playing all the roles, audiences can expect plenty of quick-changes and larger-than-life characters.

The ‘Pantaloons’ began life over ten years ago busking plays for donations in parks and on the streets, where they developed an attention-grabbing, interactive and playful performance style. Since then their popularity and reputation has grown each year, garnering lots of critical acclaim and quickly becoming one of the country’s most prolific touring companies, indoors and out. The company characterises its work as post-modern folk theatre, taking well-loved tales and giving them a contemporary twist to make them accessible.

Mark Hayward, who has toured with the company since the beginning, says “Our style is accessible for everyone: from small children who enjoy the interactive moments and live music, to teenagers who discover a fun new way to approach their Shakespeare studies, from people who have never seen a Shakespeare production before, to die-hard Bard fans who get all the inter-textual jokes.

“In our productions, the audience’s imagination is just as important as ours”, he says. “We invite them into the world of the play and a scene’s direction can completely change based on an audience member’s suggestion.”

This fast-paced production, brimming with comic energy will contain plenty of audience interaction, contemporary references, slapstick and original live music all nestled comfortably within Shakespeare’s beautiful verse.

Tickets for A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.