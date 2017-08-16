Motorcyclist dies following collision on A41 at Prees Higher Heath

A motorcyclist in his 70s has died following a collision on the A41 in north Shropshire.

The incident happened at about 2.15pm on the A41 at Prees Higher Heath near Whitchurch and involved a blue Yamaha motorbike, a black Volkswagen, a blue Saab and an HGV lorry.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports that man had come off a motorcycle after a collision.

“A police community support officer who was at the scene had started CPR. Ambulance staff took over and carried out advanced life support.

“Tragically, despite all efforts, it wasn’t possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“No-one else was hurt.”

Police officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident, who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 362S of 16 August.

The road remains closed at this time.