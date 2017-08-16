Major reconstruction scheme to take place on Holyhead Road in Wellington

A major road reconstruction scheme is to take place on Holyhead Road between Junction 7 of the M54 and Wellington Town Centre.

The project, which is required following structural investigations, is due to commence on Thursday 31 August and is part of a larger package of works that have been delivered over the summer holidays.

There will be a full road closure in place on weekdays (day and night) with the site re-opened to traffic for the weekend. The project is due to be completed by Wednesday 13 September.

The works will involve a full reconstruction of the entire road structure meaning that it is not feasible to allow traffic through the site during the construction works.

The works will be completed in sections so that access is retained to all residents and businesses on Vesey Court.

The main diversion for eastbound motorway traffic to access Wellington will be via junction 6 and Holyhead Road and is a five mile diversion.

While westbound motorway traffic will be notified of the closure in advance of junction 6 and diverted via junction six and Holyhead road (no additional distance).

Local traffic can use a diversion route via Ercall Lane which is 2.5 miles long.

Angie Astley, Assistant Director for neighbourhood and customer services, said: “As part of our summer resurfacing package, five sites have already been completed or are in progress and this is the final site.

“We do try to time major works, like this, for the school holidays but unfortunately we couldn’t complete everything over such a short period and therefore we apologise in advance for any inconvenience.

“This work has to be done and our contractors are well aware of the challenges and are working very closely with us to get the job done as quick as possible.”

Advance warning signs will be in place on the M54 when works commence and additional variable message signs will be on site two weeks prior to works starting, indicating closure details.