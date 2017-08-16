Annual Businesses for Children Awards calling for sponsors

The Shropshire business community is being urged to support top county organisations which cater for children and young people.

The Businesses for Children Awards, now in its fifth year, is calling for sponsors to come forward to support a variety of awards at the black tie ceremony, which will take place on March 10, 2018, at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford, from 7pm.

The awards shine a light on the hard work undertaken by those working across the county to support children and young people.

Last year’s headline sponsor, Henshalls Insurance Brokers, has pledged to return for a second year but there are plenty of other opportunities for businesses to support different areas of the ceremony, such as video, speaker, VIP drinks reception, tables, certificates and programme sponsors.

There are just three award categories left for sponsorship, which are Educational Business for Young People 2018, Sports Business for Young People 2018 and Business Providing Activities for Under 5s 2018.

Trish Parsons, co-ordinator of the 2018 event, said: “We are thrilled at the number of sponsors who have already come forward to support the event, especially our headline sponsor Henshalls Insurance Brokers.

“It just shows how the awards ceremony is going from strength to strength year on year as the Shropshire business community recognises the value in supporting us.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, it is thanks to our sponsors that the ceremony is held.

“There are still a number of sponsorship opportunities available for 2018 and we welcome all enquiries,” she said.

The evening, which will be hosted by BBC Shropshire film critic and editor of Shropshire Business magazine Carl Jones, will begin with a drinks reception at 7pm.

During dinner, a game of Heads and Tails will be held to raise money for the ceremony’s chosen charity, Empathy for Special Children, a previous BCA finalist.

At the 2017 event, nearly £700 was raised for Homestart Telford and Wrekin.

Mrs Parsons said: “We cannot wait for the 2018 BCAs. We are looking forward to recognising even more organisations across the county which help our children and finding out about their projects and plans.”

To sponsor the 2018 awards, please email: businesses for children@gmail.com or visit the website at www.bcawards.co.uk/sponsorship