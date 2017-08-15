Woman threatened at her home in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was threatened at her home in Telford last night.

The woman called police at 2.30am today from her home in Downton Court, Hollinswood, to report that she had been confronted on her doorstep by four individuals who barged their way into her address and made threats towards her before leaving.

The four individuals are described as two black males and two black females.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or might have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours of this morning to call 101 quoting incident 46 of 15 August.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org