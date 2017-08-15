The Telfood Feastival is returning to Telford on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September 2017 with a range of food delights for everyone.

In a region renowned globally for its great food, Telford has sometimes been regarded as the poor relation, but in 2016 that all changed. The first Telfood Feastival attracted over 7000 people into the QE11 Arena, Telford Town Park for the first Telford Food Festival aka Telfood!

Bigger and Better…

This year’s Telfood Feastival will be even bigger and better, promising to develop on what it has started and make sure that Telford stays well and truly on the foodie map. With the addition of a tasting theatre run by local company SoFood! With all sessions being free entry, the Tasting Theatre follows in the footsteps of the old saying “The proof of the pudding is in the eating”. Therefore, unlike a traditional demo tent the focus will actually be on the tasting! Vistors will see a run through of the creation stages with a range of easily prepared meals, perfect for anything from a small family meal to a full blown Summer garden party using local producers for all the ingredients. Remember its first come, first served, so arrive early to grab your tasting spot.

Spice school, circus school, cookery school and pottery workshops will all be a fun, educational and hands on experience for all ages. So no lions, tigers or bears but you will be able to handle exotic creatures from across the globe with Dudley Zoo. There is also alpacas and piglets to meet and learn the importance of rare breeds.

For younger visitors…

For the kids there’s plenty to enjoy with tennis skills, climbing wall, go kart and bubble football, pottery painting and biking skills. For the adults there’s over 100 food, drink and craft stalls celebrating the best producers from across the region. Joined by tasty street food, with visitors able to try everything from piri piri, Indian delights, BBQ and vegan delicacies.

The soundtrack to your weekend is also at Telfood Feastival with a huge music stage. A fantastic line-up of unsigned bands, will aim to bring you the best talent from across the region. This eclectic line-up will provide the perfect backdrop for eating, drinking and merrymaking in the sunshine of Telford’s awesome park. With brilliant bands such as The Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels through to Grove Dynamite and soloists such as Alex Doverskog and Daisy Hill there really is something for everyone.

Telfood Feastival Tickets and Prices…

Tickets are available now and can be purchased from www.telfood.co.uk. Adults £6.00, children £2 or £13 for a family.

The Telfood Feastival 2017 is held at QEII Arena, located next to Southwater, Telford Town Park, Telford, TF3 4EP– Saturday September 2 and Sunday September 3 2017.

For further information please contact: Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals, Tel: 07899 792369, Email: beth@shropshirefestivals.co.uk