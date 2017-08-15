Shropshire rescue centre is ‘full to the brim’ with cats and kittens

An influx of felines has left an RSPCA centre in Shropshire full to the brim and staff are urgently looking for loving new homes for dozens of cats in their care.

RSPCA Gonsal Farm, in Dorrington, is currently home to 52 cats and kittens who are awaiting their forever homes – with a further 30 in private boarding. Staff are concerned that being at full capacity is leaving no space for other rescue cats to come through the doors for their second chance.

The Society expects to take in more young cats over the rest of summer, as this is the time when cats breed, which means space at the centre is at a premium.

Di Jones, deputy manager of RSPCA Gonsal Farm, said: “The decline in cat adoptions from our cattery over the summer months is very worrying. The team give our cats five-star treatment whilst they are with us, but we cannot substitute a loving family home where they can get the attention they need 24/7.

“Our rehoming has a knock-on effect and it means we are not able to accept in more cats and kittens from our inspectors, who are struggling to get them into centres such as ours.

“We desperately need help and would urge anyone who is thinking of inviting a cat into their family to come and see us.

“We are especially keen to see our older cats go into loving homes. We have so many lovely cats just waiting to be adopted, so we are urging people to come to visit our animal centre and have a look at the lovely cats who are up for rehoming.”

Eight-year-old Aston is just one of the cats searching for his happy ending.

Di said: “Aston has lovely, big eyes and his big character matches them. He is a remarkable cat who leaves a big impression on those who see him.

“He would be happy as the only cat in the household and it will take no time at all before he curls up on your lap wanting some fuss.”

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Podgey was brought into the centre by an RSPCA inspector after he was rescued from a multi-cat household.

Di said: “Podgey settled in very quickly at the centre but he is now ready to go to his forever home. He really is a lovely lad and is a really sweet, affectionate older boy who enjoys fuss and attention.

“He is not much of a lap cat but loves human company. Podgey really enjoys his cat naps and may sleep for a lot of the day. He would be suitable for a first time owner and could potentially live with children of primary school age. He will also be fine to be left outside during the day but will like lots of love on your return.”

Anyone who would like to offer these, or any other, cats at RSPCA Gonsal Farm a home should contact 0300 123 0753 or contact the team via email gonsalfarm@rspca.org.uk. The centre is open from 11.15am to 4pm every day except Wednesday.