Plans announced for second life-saving prostate screening event in Madeley

Plans have been announced for a second prostate cancer screening event in Madeley on 26th March 2018, following the massive success of one staged in March this year.

This year’s event, which was staged by Ironbridge and Severn Gorge Lions with assistance from Ironbridge Rotary Club, originally aimed to cater for 200 screenings. A high level of enquiries received from run-up publicity, however, resulted in additional testing kits being ordered. In all, 412 men were tested with 60 showing abnormal PSA results.

Of the 60 men who tested abnormally, 39 were flagged for urgent referral. One of those was Harold Taylor from Coalbrookdale who was advised to make an urgent appointment with his GP for a referral.

Harold saw his GP on 2nd May and had an initial consultation at PRH on 10th May. On May 25th he underwent a biopsy and two weeks later he was diagnosed with 60% high level cancer of the prostate. He then underwent MRI and bone scans to ascertain whether the cancer had spread, which fortunately it had not.

Harold’s wife, Jackie, said: “My brother died just this month from terminal prostate cancer which had spread to his bones and liver. Tragically this awful disease rarely has any visible symptoms until it is too late. Harold had no symptoms, yet the consultant said he had probably had the cancer for six months before he was tested.

“Currently there is no national screening programme for prostate cancer even though it claims the lives of one man every hour in the UK and in Shropshire 250 men are diagnosed with the disease every year. Because of this and because of my brother, I insisted Harold go and get tested when we saw that Ironbridge Lions were offering free screening.”

Ironbridge Lions Club gained the support of retired Consultant Urological Surgeon, Mr David Baxter-Smith, for the screening event, who gave his time free of charge to organise the tests. Members worked for almost twelve months to raise the money for the purchase of the £15 testing kits and associated results’ administration costs.

“This was without doubt one of the most worthwhile projects Ironbridge Lions has ever undertaken,” said Lions President Charlie Miller. “We took a risk and emptied our bank balance by ordering the additional kits at the last minute, but it was a job well done and hopefully the 30-40 men who were flagged for referral will have been diagnosed early enough to be cured.

Harold Taylor will begin eight weeks of radiotherapy for his prostate cancer in October, after undergoing a course of hormone therapy treatment to reduce the size of the tumour.

Speaking today, Harold’s wife, Jackie, said: “We cannot praise our Shropshire cancer Consultants, health staff, clerical, x-ray, outpatient facilities enough. Everyone has been so accommodating and kind. But at the end of the day Harold’s diagnosis was all down to our fantastic Lions of Ironbridge, because without the PSA test this aggressive high grade tumour would not have been detected until Harold’s cancer had advanced and was showing symptoms of being metastatic cancer.”

Lion President Charlie Miller said: “It was clear after the screening results came back that we needed to repeat this event and we have now booked the Anstice Hall in Madeley on 26th March 2018 for that purpose. Fundraising is already underway as staging the event costs in the region of £6,000.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation to Ironbridge Lions for the March 2018 prostate cancer screening event can make contact at www.ironbridgelions.org or by telephoning 0845 833 9516.”