Local charity aims for a hole in one with golf day

Corporate Sponsors have pulled out all the stops to help raise funds for a Shropshire based charity by supporting their golf day.

It is taking place on 6th October at Henlle Park Golf Club and it is set to be an exciting event.

Henlle Park Golf Club will be hosting The Movement Centre’s Charity Golf Day for the second year running. The Movement Centre is the members’ chosen charity and they have been raising awareness and funds over the last two years, with various events and activities. Last year alone nearly £7000 was raised.

“We are delighted to support The Movement Centre,” said Tony Davis, 2017 Men’s Captain at Henlle Park Golf Club. “The event is gearing up to be a fantastic day. There are still places and sponsorship opportunities available. We hope it will be a great success.”

The winning pair will be competing for a golf break donated by sponsors, Club Choice Ireland. The company provides tailor made golf packages to the East & South East of Ireland, and players can look forward to a luxury weekend in Ireland, including accommodation and travel.

Oswestry based Arthurs Vauxhall are also supporting the event with a car for a hole in one, so there will be much excitement on the day to see if anyone can drive away in a brand new vehicle! There are also a number of other prizes up for grabs, including two Garmin Approach Golf GPS, donated by Garmin UK.

“We are so grateful for the fantastic prizes and to everyone who has supported the event so far,” said Curtis Langley, from The Movement Centre. “It is events like this that enable us to continue our work, helping children gain movement control.”

The Movement Centre works with children and their families to provide a specialist therapy called Targeted Training. All of the children who visit the charity have a disability, such as cerebral palsy, which affects how they control their movement.

If you would like any more information or would like to enter, please contact Curtis via e-mail: curtislangley@the-movement-centre.co.uk or phone: 01691 404248.

The entry form can also be found at www.the-movement-centre.co.uk/support-us/upcoming-events.